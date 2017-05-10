Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market (2014-2025) - Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) market is expected to reach USD 127.6 million by 2025. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) such as Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) or Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) coupled with rising geriatric population across the globe.

Favorable reimbursement policies, such as the U.S. Medicare (federal health insurance program) system, Medicaid, and National Health Insurance (NHI) have been a prime growth factor for the CABG market. Medical device companies provide new product platforms, which are covered under reimbursement programs that benefit the patients. Reimbursement services provided by Medicare and other insurers to physicians and hospitals is expected to fuel the demand for the adoption of CABG devices such as catheters, cannulae, retractors, positioners & stabilizers, suction devices, and syringes during the forecast period.



The off-pump CABG segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by this technology such as increased safety, effective, reduced chances of bleeding during the surgery, low chances of stroke, low need for blood transfusions, low injury to the heart muscle, and improved quality of life



The endoscopic vein harvesting segment is expected to gain the market share over the forecast period as it eliminates the requirement for long incisions associated with open (conventional) harvesting, resulting in reducing the risk of wound infection and other complications, minimizing postoperative pain, and increasing the patient satisfaction levels.



