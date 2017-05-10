Global labor market expert Steve Pogorzelski joins Clarivate Analytics as President of CompuMark business

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, formerly the IP & Science business of Thomson Reuters, today announced that Steve Pogorzelski has joined the company as President of its CompuMark business. Pogorzelski will lead the global CompuMark team from its Boston office.

CompuMark is the leading provider of trademark research and protection services to the corporate and legal communities. The business enables trademark professionals worldwide to launch, expand and protect strong brands through unmatched global content and innovative tools.

As an independent, global company with industry-leading products and services, Clarivate Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation for customers by providing trusted insights and analytics. With this exciting addition to its executive team, Clarivate continues to focus on investing in its business and accelerating its growth.

Most recently, Pogorzelski was the CEO at Avention, an information company that provides SaaS solutions in the sales and marketing enablement industry. While there, he reinvigorated Avention, which led to its successful acquisition by Dun and Bradstreet.

Prior to Avention, Pogorzelski was the President of Monster North America and Group President of Monster International, where he led the 3,000-person sales team.

"Steve brings a lot of energy and executive leadership experience to Clarivate," said Jay Nadler, CEO of Clarivate Analytics. "He has a strong customer orientation and a successful track record of growing businesses by being very responsive to customer needs. I look forward to Steve building upon CompuMark's industry leading position."

Pogorzelski is also a co-author of the book, Finding Keepers: The Monster Guide to Hiring and Holding the World's Best Employees, published by McGraw-Hill in January 2008. He is a frequent commentator on global labor markets and has appeared on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg TV, ABC Nightly News, PBS and other television stations. He has been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and dozens of other newspapers, and has offered commentary on Wall Street Journal Radio, NPR and Bloomberg.

Clarivate' Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate' Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well"known brands that include Web of Science', Cortellis', Thomson Innovation', Derwent World Patents Index', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet', among others. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

