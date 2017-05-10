Integration with FINCAD F3 Adds Industry-Leading Valuation and Risk Analytics for Derivatives and Fixed-Income.

FINCAD, the leading provider of advanced valuation and risk solutions for multi-asset derivative and fixed income portfolios, is pleased to announce that Black Mountain has integrated FINCAD's powerful analytics into its solution. This strategic move has enabled Black Mountain to deliver an integrated risk analytics solution for CarVal Investors, a leading alternative investment manager.

Black Mountain, a provider of flexible, scalable investment management solutions, joined the FINCAD Alliance Program, and within a matter of months integrated FINCAD's F3 valuation and risk analytics into its Everest solution. Black Mountain's goal was to provide their clients like CarVal with industry standard risk analytics, combined with the utmost flexibility for custom risk analysis and generating cash flows.

"Working with FINCAD has been like adding a strong quant team to our existing resources. In addition to FINCAD's powerful analytics, their professional services team is very knowledgeable and helped us successfully deliver a robust and highly customizable investment management solution to CarVal," said Wayne Elpus, CIO at Black Mountain.

Kevin MacDonald, co-CEO, at Black Mountain added, "Embedding FINCAD risk analytics has improved our solution by giving our clients a customized view of risk across asset classes and allowing them to perform valuable ad-hoc risk analysis. CarVal is already benefitting from having on-demand access to all of the custom risk information they need, right at their fingertips. We anticipate that many more clients will want to adopt our joint solution."

"We could not be more pleased to call Black Mountain a FINCAD partner," said Amar Budhiraja, Director of Strategic Business Development at FINCAD. "By embedding our powerful valuation and risk analytics, Black Mountain has been able to expand their solution and grow their business, and we look forward to many more projects with them."

About FINCAD

FINCAD is the leading provider of integrated multi-asset portfolio and risk management solutions. Since 1990, our industry standard models, flexible architecture and patented technology have enabled global financial firms to improve performance, manage risk and comply with regulations. Clients include leading asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

About Black Mountain

Black Mountain is a software company that offers highly configurable solutions including portfolio management, trade order management, compliance, research management, direct lending, portfolio accounting agent, performance attribution and data warehouse reporting. Clients consist of many of the world's leading investment managers, credit funds, hedge funds, private equity, direct lenders and banks who use our platform to manage all varieties of loans, fixed income, alternatives, derivatives, equities, and FX. Black Mountain's software can be configured to model any business process, store any data, integrate with any system, and provide transparency for all of the above in any format. For more information about Black Mountain visit: www.blackmountainsystems.com

