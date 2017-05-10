TORONTO, CANADA and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Company has received the results from the geochemical analysis of its initial phase ground sampling program undertaken at its Buckell Lithium property (press release dated April 18, 2017). The grab samples were submitted to SGS Laboratories in South Africa for detailed analysis to confirm the presence of minerals typically derived from LCT-Pegmatitic mineralization, such as lithium, tantalum and tin.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer explains, "This is an incredibly exciting time for our Company. Receiving confirmation that there is indeed the presence of lithium, tantalum and tin on our property, confirms for us the high likelihood that the Buckell project is indeed following the trending LCT-Pegmatite mineralization, which in other words means a high probability of spodumene."

Gary PEARSE, Tantalex's Qualified Person adds, "Although the sampled terrain represents only a few widely-scattered locales on the leases, we are encouraged that these preliminary results indicate the following information from the locales surveyed:

1. the well known Manono-Kitotolo pegmatites mineralization would appear to continue southwesterly well into Tantalex's lease 12447 where both laterite debris and granite had anomalous Li along with the same anomalous elements identified in the Manono/Kitotolo locale. Gallium was as good as the Manono/Kitotolo locale as well, and; 2. in the northern part of our licence 12448, the anomalous lithium and several pegmatite associated anomalous elements such as high beryllium, high cesium, high rare earths including but not limited to elevated heavy (rare) rare earths (Ce 175ppm and 6 to 10 times the amounts of the heavy rare earths found in the rest of the district), and high gallium, suggests the potential for entirely new, subparallel pegmatites to the west of Manono/Kitotolo.

Eric ALLARD, VP Exploration explained "This preliminary geochemical survey was very focused on certain areas of the leases. We have barely begun the real exploration to unlock the full potential of our leases. We look forward to the next steps of our exploration program (including Phase 1 drilling scheduled for mid June 2017, which will include 5 drill holes at approximately 300 meters) and how these anomalous finds will fit into the property-wide airborne geophysical patterns which is planned to commence in the coming weeks."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

In total 40 samples were collected by an experienced field geologist. Samples were collected in 500g quantities and placed in plastic bags, sealed at site, and then sent to SGS Laboratory in Lubumbashi for sample preparation. The prepared samples were then directly sent to SGS laboratories in Randfontein, South Africa for ICM40B chemical element analysis. The samples are checked against the submitted list and logged into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Samples are dried, crushed and milled. Crushers are cleaned between every sample with a silica waste rock (blank). This blank is analyzed and reported as part of the sample stream. Milling is done in ring and puck pulverized (LM2's), contamination is avoided by cleaning the pots with compressed air after every sample and, with cleaning sand when adhering materials is observed. For the analysis of the samples, work sheets are generated which include the quality control standards, replicates and blanks. Replicates are chosen randomly by LIMS. The protocol for most methods is, in each batch of 24 samples, 1-2 replicates (method specific), 1 blank and 1 reference standard are included. The choice of reference material is dependent on the matrix of the live samples, as well as the average concentration ranges. SGS is currently utilising a range of reference materials from globally approved suppliers. Upon receipt of the first test batch of samples, a test run is done on a few samples to obtain an estimate concentration range, and thereafter select a suitable standard reference material. This test run will also assist to ensure that the selected digestion technique is applicable for the specific matrix in the live samples.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

