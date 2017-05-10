IRVINE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE: ID)(OTCQB: IDTLF), a trusted leading provider of SaaS email security today announced positive growth numbers for April 2017. Continuing on the quarter over quarter growth, Identillect has seen 18 percent growth in April compared to the Q1 2017 monthly average. The increasing demand for regulatory compliant email is being seen at a state, federal, and industry level.

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton stated, "We are seeing such a progressive change in the requirement for secure communication at all regulatory levels, with additional movement around the state regulatory demands. The features and security that our Delivery Trust email security service offers, help businesses and end users to meet these ever increasing regulations."

There were more than 15 million Americans who experienced identity theft based on a recent study released by Javelin Strategy & Research. Even more concerning is the fact that this cost Americans over $16 billion, and this figure is expected to increase throughout 2017.

Many states are taking a critical look at their data handling regulations, refining, and in some instances, implementing entirely new regulations defining professional responsibilities when handling client data electronically. As of this time, 48 out of the 50 states have specific data handling laws requiring the use of email encryption when handling sensitive client data. (Source: https://www.privacyandsecuritymatters.com) These statutes focus on describing what type of information needs protecting, and how to appropriately protect it using encryption.

The increased regulatory pressure for businesses to take preventative steps regarding data breaches is leading to greater IT budgets focused on enhancing cybersecurity such as email encryption. At the start of 2016, 58% of organizations expected their IT security budgets would be increasing; however, a reassessment of that number has recently brought that figure up to 73%.

About Identillect

Identillect (TSX VENTURE: ID)(OTCQB: IDTLF) is a leading provider of proprietary email encryption services. Identillect's Delivery Trust™ email security technology platform empowers individuals and businesses of all sizes a cost effective way to create a more secure digital environment and protect against cyber security risks. Delivery Trust™ is the industries simplest plug and play security solution with a broad range of features including; state of the art encryption technology, restricting email forwarding and printing, receipt confirmation, limiting time available to view, and retracting sent emails. Delivery Trust™ is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android, Windows and Mac PC's and Laptops and the web's most popular email platforms. Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. To get more information, visit www.identillect.com; follow us on Twitter @IdentillectTech or on Facebook @identillecttechnologies.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

