TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Mark Mietkiewicz as the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, "Mark's exemplary effort in overhauling and modernising the awards process is simply stunning." Koenigsfest added, "...the attention to detail and the understanding of what makes the entry and judging processes streamlined contributed to a record number of entries this year. Mark has laid the foundation for success in this vitally important part of RTDNA Canada."

Mark, who works for CBC News and oversees its journalistic internship and scholarship programs, is completing his second term as Awards Chairperson. Mark will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President's Reception, on May 26, during the 2017 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website.

Past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom, and Ron Waksman (RTDNA Canada's Code of Journalistic Ethics Review Committee) 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lis Travers 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dave Trafford 2014 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andy LeBlanc 2013 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Angione 2012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Fulmes 2011 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert McLaughlin 2010 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernadette Lee 2009 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eldon Duchscher 2008 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renato Zane 2007 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gerry Phelan 2006 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lis Travers 2005 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Melanie Kurzuk 2004 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tom Mark 2003 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mike Omelus 2002 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Al Gibson 2001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terry Scott 2000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hudson Mack 1999 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Del Archer 1998 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dale O'Hara 1997 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gord Sinclair 1996 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George Clark 1995 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hugh Doherty 1994 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- JJ Richards 1993 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bob Beaton 1992 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barry Hamelin 1991 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bill Hutton 1990 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

