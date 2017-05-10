Madagascar's Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons is increasing efforts to implement its rural electrification plan for 2015-2020. Meanwhile, the government is also seeking developers for the island's first MW-sized grid-connected PV projects.

Madagascar's Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons has launched a new campaign to increase awareness about the advantages of off-grid solar solutions among the country's rural communities. The initiative is part of the government's rural electrification plan for the period 2015-2020.

The plan, which is being implemented with the support of national agency Agence de Développement de l'Electrification Rurale (ADER), aims at doubling the rate of Madagascar's rural electrification by 2020. Currently, only 14% of the country's population have access to electricity.

In its update on the program, the ministry said that already three regions; Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana, were assigned quotas of off-grid solar through the latest call for tenders for solar and wind stand-alone projects, in which the government allocated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...