The Benchmark comprises of:
Cost rental per month
Inclusive minutes/SMS
On-net and off-net, to three fixed time bands (peak, off-peak and weekend)
4 postpaid plans
2 prepaid plans
The data points itemised below and output are presented in tables as well as charts for easy comparison.
Postpaid Prepaid
Low User Flat Rate Plan
Medium User Peak and Off-Peak Rate Plan
High User Highest Price Plan
Each price plan compares:
Rental per month
Inclusive Minutes/SMS
On-net (peak, off-peak and weekend)
Off-net (peak, off-peak and weekend)
To fixed (peak, off-peak and weekend)
SMS (peak, off-peak and weekend), on-net and off-net)
Key Benefits:
Up-to-date pricing comparison and analysis
Easy comparison across 78 operators for a like-for-like price plan in one currency
Comparison illustrated in table output and charts
Who Should Subscribe to this Service:
Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed market
Telecommunications Managers in Enterprise organisations needing to keep track of availability of price plans and latest development of mobile prices
Software and equipment vendors
Consultancies
Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions
Subscription Includes:
4 Updates per annum
Executive Summary
Enquiry Service
