Data Detox: Kaspersky Lab Helps Businesses Achieve Good Data Health, in Advance of GDPR Deadline

With just over a year to go until businesses within the EU must become compliant with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Kaspersky Lab has today launched anonline hub to help them complete their journey to good data health and long-term business prosperity. Featuring anassessment tool to help gauge GDPR readiness, and resources providing practical advice to put into action, the website aims to give businesses the push they need to make it across the finish line.

Despite the impending deadline and obligations for businesses to strengthen their data protection practices in relation to the storage and processing of personal data - and the severe financial penalties[1] for non-compliance - new research[2] from Kaspersky Lab found that one in five (20 per cent) IT decision makers still have little or no awareness of the GDPR.

Whilst legal and information security teams, and those at the top, might have the bigger picture response to the GDPR in hand, those on the front line of data handling across other areas of the business might not be so prepared or even understand what's expected of them. The online resource is designed to help make the responsibilities of businesses and individual employees clearer, through an animated video, interactive diagram and white paper focusing on the impact of the GDPR across key departments within the organisation.

For those businesses that have been burying their heads in the sand or indeed for those already a long way through their GDPR journey, an online assessment tool takes them through a series of questions to assess the current health of data across the organisation, and provide relevant advice on how to address key changes that will affect them.

"The GDPR is very much the topic of the moment due to a growing anxiety about the potential fines and fast-approaching deadline. But despite the noise, businesses are still not doing enough to get data practices in order across all of their departments, to meet their obligations. In addition to working with legal or business consultancy specialists, it is important not to forget those dealing with the data on a day-to-day basis.

"With data security and safeguarding very much at the heart of our businesses, we believe it's our responsibility to help businesses and individual employees understand what good data health looks like and why it's good for business. We want to encourage them to think about good data health not only in terms of compliance, but for the long-term success and well-being of the company,"said Arno Coster, Managing Director, Europe at Kaspersky Lab.

Through careful planning and a proactive approach, businesses can achieve GDPR compliance and get their data in order. The online resource from Kaspersky Lab is designed to answer some of the questions businesses may have about GDPR and to steer them on the right path towards data protection and security.

To start your journey towards good data health, visit https://www.kaspersky.co.uk/gdpr

[1] Up to 4% of annual global turnover or up to €20 million (whichever is greater)

[2] Research conducted for Kaspersky Lab by Arlington Research in April 2017. Over 2,300 IT decision makers from across Europe, within companies of 50 or more employees, were questioned about their views and awareness of GDPR.