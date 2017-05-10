Nordic Mines AB: Notice of Shareholder Meeting

Notice of Shareholder Meeting

As referred to in the earlier release, Nordic Mines Market Update, the Company confirms the details of the shareholder meeting below:

Date: 16 May 2017

Time: 16:30 to 18:30

Location: Locanda, Mäster Samuelsgatan 60, Stockholm, Sweden

Saradhi Rajan, CEO, will present as well as Michael Hepworth, CEO of Firesteel. Both will then be available for questions.

For additional information, please contact:

D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO: +44 743 271 1564

Ole Eikeland: +47 900 60 666

For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com).

This information is Nordic Mines AB (publ) obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CET on 10 May 2017.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com).

20170510 Nordic Mines - Press Release Shareholder Meeting (http://hugin.info/138647/R/2103479/797923.pdf)



