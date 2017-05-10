LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Media representatives are invited to a press event marking the official inauguration of Bombardier Business Aircraft's newest service and maintenance facility at London Biggin Hill Airport. With a growing installed base in the region, the new London Biggin Hill Service Centre significantly expands Bombardier's presence in the London area and reflects the company's commitment to enhance its service and support in Europe.

The inauguration will be held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent, patron of the British Business and General Aviation Association, and other distinguished guests.The ceremony will also include remarks by Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft, and members of his leadership team, as well as senior executives from London Biggin Airport, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year.

The new 4,790 sq. metre (51,541 sq. feet) maintenance facility will strengthen Bombardier's customer support network in the region and create ongoing employment opportunities that will further develop the local industry. Bombardier's new London Biggin Hill Service Centre will be fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as modifications, avionics installations, and aircraft on ground (AOG) support for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

When: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 13:30. (Media are invited to a light lunch at 12:30 pm with members of Bombardier's Communications team before the press conference at 13:30.) Where: Bombardier Biggin Hill Service Centre, Building 510, Churchill Way Biggin Hill Airport, TN16 3BN - Please use Signature Aviation's entrance. Timing: 12:15 to 12:30: Arrival period and media registration. 12:30 to 13:30: Buffet lunch for media representatives in the hangar. 13:30: Inauguration ceremony commences in the hangar. Speeches and unveiling of a commemorative plaque by HRH Prince Michael of Kent. 14:00: Interviews and hangar tour to see work in progress. 14:30: Formal programme concludes.

About Biggin Hill Airport

London Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB/BQH) is located just 12 miles from central London and offers award-winning VIP handling, extensive hangarage, support and maintenance services for all ranges of business jets.

With a designated UK Port of Entry, no runway slots and an exclusive six-minute helicopter transfer service to and from the NetJets London Heliport, Biggin Hill offers customers the fastest touchdown to downtown of any London airport.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

