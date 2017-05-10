Puration, Inc.: EVERx CBD Infused Flavored Sports Water Coming Soon

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) will announce the first of three new flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Bottled Water beverages in a press release to be published later this week. The Company launched the EVERx CBD Infused Sports Bottled Water earlier this year and recently announced its first inventory reorder. PURA now plans to rapidly expand the overall EVERx sports and fitness nutritional supplement product line announcing last week the coming addition of 10 new products. The first new products will entail the introduction of three flavors of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Bottled Water with the first flavor being announced this week and the other two flavors to be revealed in separate announcements later this month.

Learn More About PURA: purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

