MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) is pleased to announce that Cobra Oro, a wholly owned Honduran subsidiary of Glen Eagle, has completed the second phase of its plant expansion to host the new cone crusher and other equipment ready to enter production by mid-May.

Glen Eagle will continue to expand its gold processing plant by developing a third phase with the purpose to accommodate a new ball mill lately purchased along with more parts and equipment. The ball mill capacity is set to process 120 tonnes per day. The power supply grid will also be upgraded to deliver an additional 200 kilowatts.

The ongoing expansion, except for the equipment recently purchased, has been financed principally by operational cash flow from sales. The "plug and play" nature of the new plant design means that minimal downtime is expected for the installation of the new ball mill set to arrive on site in July. It will complete the last and third expansion phase as no further development work is planned for remainder of 2017.

For the latest pictures at the Cobra Oro gold mill, please visit www.gleneagleresources.com

Cobra Oro has increased to 34 the number of employees working 24/7 at its gold processing plant in southern Honduras, an area known for being friendly to mining and providing a safe environment.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

