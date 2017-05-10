

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece inflation slowed marginally in April, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Wednesday.



Industrial production grew at a weaker pace in March from the prior month, but it logged the second consecutive rise after contracting at the start of the year.



Consumer price inflation eased marginally to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in March. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.6 percent annually following March's 1.7 percent increase.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained only 0.6 percent compared to 1.8 percent rise in March. At the same time, the HICP inflation halved to 0.7 percent from 1.4 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production grew 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 6 percent increase in February.



The annual growth in production eased notably to 8.7 percent from 11 percent a month ago.



