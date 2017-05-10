

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday, with the increase partly reflecting a rebound in prices for fuel imports.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in April after a revised 0.1 percent uptick in March.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices edged up by 0.2 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March.



Export prices had been expected to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX