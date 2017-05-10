Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group, Inc (OTC PINK: FAGI) Announces Roger Agajanian as Newest Member of its Advisory Board

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) Announces Addition of Dr. Roger James Agajanian to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Agajanian brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge in both business, and law to Full Alliance Group, Inc. His education is extensive, having obtained both an MBA as well as JD degree at prestigious institutions as Cambridge and the University of Southern California.

He is owner and founder of both a law and business school: British-American University and Native American University School of Law & Business, offering education at the bachelor, master and doctorate levels.

Dr. Agajanian's impact upon the Native American Nations (565 federally recognized Tribes) is unparalleled. His extensive work has led to unique opportunities to create and draft Native American tribal laws, rules, regulations, policies and procedures regarding the cultivation of hemp and cannabis.

Additionally, Dr. Agajanian has significant experience in all aspects of purchase, sale, and joint ventures. He is also an expert in the use of licenses, having previously worked with executives in publicly traded companies, celebrities, and hedge fund managers.

Much of his time is now devoted to consulting. Given the direction FAGI is taking with its agricultural arm, specifically into the hemp, cannabis and CBD Oil market place, adding Dr. Agajanian to its current Advisory Board is a crucial step in solidifying FAGI's future partnerships with the Native American tribes.

His experience and education in regulatory compliance of the hemp and cannabis industry, publicly traded companies, along with his overall exceptional business knowledge, should prove to be very valuable in Full Alliance's business ventures.

Sincerely, I remain

Jacob Thomas

Chairman of the Board

