Click Energy, the First Step to a New World, is Officially Announced

Click Energy is a New Civil Society Initiative with a Mission to Generate and Deliver Renewable and Sustainable Clean Energy in Developing Countries

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Alejandro Jesus Gomez Espanol is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Click Energy: the first step to a new world. As he explained, Click Energy is a civil society initiative with one key goal - to change the world by generating and delivering renewable and sustainable clean energy.

To watch a short video about Click Energy and learn more about the company and how it will work in developing countries, please check out https://goo.gl/MnOLcb.

As a spokesperson for Click Energy noted, the company will work in developing countries in order to impact their economic growth, job quality and quality of life, which in turn will help people to live a sustainable life. Starting operations will take place in Colombia or Peru, and the profits from Click Energy will be used to finance activities related to any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals around the world.

"Profits from Click Energy will return to the planet," the spokesperson said, adding that the company will support key goals like eliminating hunger, providing decent job opportunities and economic growth and inspiring the formation of new companies, also in developing countries that share the same vision.

Because Alejandro Jesus knows that changing the status quo is not an easy task, and that providing an energy company is a great solution but also one that requires a huge amount of capital, he recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise $1,984,705 through crowdfunding and turn his clean energy company dreams into reality.

Alejandro Jesus will also develop Click Energy in phases; for example, after focusing on planning and development for 2 years, the 1-year construction phase will begin, followed by operations for 20 to 40 years.

"Probably this is one of the first initiatives for a civil society company, but we are not alone: Today around the world, science, technology, engineering, countries, universities, research agencies and a lot of official and private organizations work to support climate change and renewable energy," Alejandro Jesus said.

"So, let's make it happen."

About Click Energy:

Click Energy is a civil society initiative whose mission is to generate and deliver renewable and sustainable clean energy and contribute to a speedy and efficient transition from fossil energies to green renewable energies in emerging/developing countries. To learn more, please visit https://goo.gl/MnOLcb.

Contact:

Grant Coleman

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Click Energy