DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- FPG (Forrest Performance Group) has announced that Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer, will be hosting the 'Unleash Your Business Event' on May 24, 2017. The workshop will run from 8:00am - 12:00pm and will be held at the Tower Club in Dallas, TX.

The #1 fastest growing company in the world in 2015 according to Inc. Magazine, went bankrupt in 2017. Why? It lacked the strategy of the most profitable businesses. The goal for every business owner is to have high year over year growth, stable profit margins, and be categorized as a "Best Place to Work."

In this exclusive, intimate workshop for managers through C-level executives, you will learn the strategy to create the growth they desire. Jason Forrest will show you how to increase your profitability while also creating a best place to work culture. You will also leave with the Unleashed Business Blueprint to bring back to your team and start implementing.

The Unicorn Trifecta (Agenda):

Jason will show you how to focus on the process, pattern and strategy to create exponential growth.

Learn how protect your profit margin during traditionally unstable times of growth.

Understand the difference in spending your day in urgent versus important tasks.

Learn how to strengthen and protect your culture.

Leave with unleashed business blueprint; a plan to make sure you are achieving your goals.





"I am extremely proud of all the international awards FPG has received," said Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at FPG. "This seminar is the culmination of material from all of those programs."

VIP tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here. VIP tickets include front of the room seating for the event, a VIP session with Jason and the FPG team, as well as an executive coaching session and custom webinar with a FPG Human Performance Strategist.

The event will be held at the Tower Club, 1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor, in Dallas, TX 75201.

For more information about FPG's 'Unleash Your Business Event,' please visit fpgseminar.com.

About FPG:

FPG (Forrest Performance Group) is focused on mastering the art and science of human performance. A global leader and designer of sales, management, customer service and executive training programs, FPG is a dedicated team of individuals committed to helping you and your company succeed. FPG was named Best Place to Work in Fort Worth, TX by FWinc., and is ranked by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, 2016.

Winner of 3 Stevie Awards (2017, 2016, 2014) for being the most effective and sustainable sales and sales management training programs in the world, Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer has also won a Stevie for being the top sales trainer in the world, out of 40 different countries. Other awards he has received are Training Magazine's Top Young Trainer of the Year and his book, Leadership Sales Coaching, won Selling Power's Best Books for Success award. Jason currently serves as 2016 Chairman of the National Speakers Association's Million Dollar Speakers Group. Find your program today by contacting us at 1-800-821-3956 or at FPG.com. Follow FPG on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.