NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") (OTC PINK: VKIN) is pleased to announce that it has changed the name of the company from Viking Investments Group, Inc. to Viking Energy Group.

James Doris, CEO of Viking comments, "The name change accentuates our focus on profiting from our current energy holdings and our goal of targeting additional acquisitions of valuable oil and gas assets. In addition, we assert that it is appropriate for the corporate name to directly reflect the energy sector, in which we believe there are tremendous near and long-term opportunities across North America."

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Mid-Continent region in the U.S. The company's interests in oil and gas leases in Kansas and Missouri cover approximately 6,000 acres of property.

Viking is not an investment company, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For additional information please contact:



James A. Doris

President and C.E.O.

Viking Energy Group, Inc.

1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A

New York, NY 10019

Email: jdoris@vikinginvestments.com

www.vikingenergygroup.com



