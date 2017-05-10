SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Arcadia Data, provider of the first native visual analytics software for big data, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2017 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes the ingenuity of tech suppliers bringing to market innovative offerings for harnessing the increasingly huge amounts of data generated in today's digital world, raising the bar for data management and challenging established IT practices.

Having received this honor for two years in a row, CRN's recognition comes among other accolades, including Arcadia Data's recent expansion into the U.K. and Europe, and the successful launch of Arcadia Enterprise 4.0, which continues to make data more accessible and valuable to all users within and outside of an organization. Arcadia Data was also recently named by Gartner as a 2017 "Cool Vendor" in IoT Analytics, alongside the addition of major enterprise customers, including Enstar and Nordea Bank.

"Data teams need more actionable insights from their growing big data, but legacy business intelligence and analytic architectures and tools simply can't keep up with the scale and velocity required for data-centric organizations," said Steve Wooledge, Vice President of marketing at Arcadia Data. "Arcadia Data provides a fundamental shift to a distributed analytics processing architecture, which runs within modern data platforms and shines when organizations want real-time access and iterative visual analytics on all their data at big data scale. We're pleased to be named on CRN's list among other incredibly impressive organizations in the big data space."

Businesses are constantly grappling with the exploding volume, speed and variety of information they produce and utilize on a daily basis to remain competitive. Solution providers are on a never-ending quest to tame this big data with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert it into meaningful, usable statistics. In response to this challenge, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics and infrastructure technologies and services. The resulting Big Data 100 list is a valuable guide for solution providers seeking out key big data technology suppliers.

"Businesses everywhere are faced with managing information streams of unprecedented volume and complexity, requiring more powerful and efficient tools than ever before for capturing, storing, organizing, securing and analyzing data," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to present the 2017 Big Data 100, a list of vendors whose ingenuity and creative problem-solving have introduced remarkable new ways to help solution providers tackle this mammoth task. Congratulations to these big data aces, who have not only kept pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the data management field, but also innovated and challenged the status quo."

Arcadia Data provides the first native visual analytics software that runs within modern data platforms for the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights and design data-centric applications in the era of big data and IoT. Arcadia Enterprise is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without moving it, filling the gap between self-service BI and advanced analytics for use cases like cyber security, connected devices, and customer intelligence. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit Arcadia at www.arcadiadata.com. Follow Arcadia Data at @ArcadiaData.

