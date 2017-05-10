TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Accelerated, a provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment, today announces the availability of the 6350-SR Modular LTE Router, a compact, affordable and high-performance router that can provide primary or backup LTE connectivity.

The 6350-SR is powered by Accelerated's 1002-CM Plug-In LTE modem. The 1002-CM Plug-In provides customers with flexible options to choose versions of the 1002-CM with different speeds and capabilities. In addition, customers can mitigate technological obsolescence by upgrading to newer versions of the Plug-In without replacing their 6350-SR. The LTE-Advanced (Cat 6) version is certified for use on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Canadian cellular networks.

"Offering LTE-Advanced capability for the 6350-SR is a huge milestone and positions it as a superior solution for large locations, or data intensive applications that require reliable, high speed connectivity to support daily business applications," said Tom Butts, CEO and founder of Accelerated. "The 6350-SR is the ideal solution for Digital Signage providers wanting to connect multiple displays using the SR's cellular and Wi-Fi capabilities. It also provides small offices VPN and Firewall security services with the capability to prioritize voice calls."

The 6350-SR is a compact feature rich router with the following features:

Auto-switching between different carriers with Carrier Smart Select™

WAN Load balancing and Failover

5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports

Optional Wi-Fi





The 6350-SR can also be fully managed through Accelerated View, its cloud management portal. Accelerated View features proactive alerts, configuration support, firmware updates, and location services. The platform also allows for unlimited scalability as well as complete control over security and accessibility of Accelerated devices.

To learn more about Accelerated, visit https://accelerated.com/.

About Accelerated:

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular business continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Since the creation of its flagship product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

Accelerated PR Contact

Janice Gebhardt

Uproar PR for Accelerated

Email Contact

312-878-4575 x244



