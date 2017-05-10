CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the Company's new cannabis payment system is called Zenapay, www.zenapay.com. Zenapay is recruiting beta customers to test its new cannabis payment system.

Zenapay is being developed to solve a major problem in the 420 industry: getting paid. For cannabis related businesses, the largest issue they face is how to be paid for their product. Traditional banking systems will not allow 420 industries access to their payment systems. Zenapay is offering clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows consumers to buy cannabis online or in-store using Bitcoin. The new payment system offers a unique cannabis payment software, allowing consumers to use the digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. Additionally, the process is anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin. This process allows stores to accept digital currency instead of only cash.

Zenapay is currently recruiting beta customers. Some of the chief advantages of the payment system include:

Cash-only merchants who want to accept a more reliable form of payment.

Anonymity -- The customer does not have to share their name or personal details if they do not want to.

Additionally, the new system has been designed to be seamlessly integrated with merchant's store flow.

Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, stated, "We are filling a large need in the cannabis community for a payment system for merchants due to the stringent limitations by the standard banking systems. Zenapay is our solution and we expect to start realizing revenues from it later this year. We have the ability to license the software to numerous merchants in many states."

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions.

