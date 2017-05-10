Ingenico Group's iCT 250 smart terminals powered by EPXPay provide seamless, secure payments for Fantastic Sams' full-service hair care salons, with 1,100 locations throughout North America

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING), the global leader in seamless payment, and Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX), an industry-leading, full-service payment processor, announced today that Fantastic Sams Cut & Color will be upgrading its point of sale (POS) terminals across all of its franchise locations to provide the most seamless and secure payments experience for its customers.

By powering Ingenico Group's iCT 250 smart terminals with EPXPay, Fantastic Sams is equipped with an EMV-certified terminal application with best-in-class encryption, tokenization technology, and end-to-end processing services to securely handle card-present transactions. At every stage of the payment lifecycle, EPX safeguards Fantastic Sams' customer data with a multi-layered security approach, which allows Fantastic Sams' franchises to reduce the scope of PCI compliance, while providing the ability to accept EMV chip pin, EMV chip sign, and magstripe transactions.

"Payment security has been a top priority for our organization, and this is further backed by our decision to partner with Ingenico Group and EPX," said Linda Chadwick, president CEO of Dessange Group North America, Fantastic Sams' parent company. "We are excited to offer our customers a secure payments experience throughout all our locations in North America as we continue to grow and expand our business with their support."

"Now, more than ever, businesses need to focus on securing the payment process and offering the safest and simplest payment experience for customers," said Terri Harwood, chief operating officer of North American Bancard Holdings, the parent company of EPX. "Fantastic Sams has done just that by upgrading its point of sale to enhance its payment security, keeping the protection of its customers' data top-of-mind. It's further proof that our strong partnership with Ingenico Group is continuing to deliver safe and secure payments among merchants of all sizes."

By deploying the iCT 250, Fantastic Sams is equipped with Ingenico Group's light, compact and durable smart terminal. The device also meets the industry's highest security requirements, enabling Fantastic Sams to ensure its customers' payments data is protected at all times. In addition, Fantastic Sams' brand affinity and customer loyalty receive a boost from the crisp color graphic display and easy-to-navigate menu, accompanying the seamless payment experience offered for its customers.

"For franchises that offer a wide range of services, like Fantastic Sams, it can be challenging to approach safety and security with the same vigor as convenience and simplicity," said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer of Ingenico Group. "Fantastic Sams has shown a commitment to protecting customer payment data and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the company."

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

About Electronic Payment Exchange

Founded in 1979, Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX) is a full-service credit card, debit card, stored value, and electronic check (ACH) payment transaction processor with over $18 billion in annual processing volume. Its unmatched expertise in processing security allows EPX to offer merchants the most secure and cost-effective payment processing services. As a wholly owned subsidiary of award-winning North American Bancard Holdings, one of the electronic payment processing industry's leading solution providers, EPX will continue to research, build, implement, and support industry-leading payment processing solutions that facilitate PCI compliance, protect merchants, and enhance consumer confidence. For more information, visit http://www.epx.com.

