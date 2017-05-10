Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud Helps Marketers to Personalize Across Channels Through Integration to Oracle Marketing Cloud

Boxever, a leader in omnichannel personalization for retail brands and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud application is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, as a partner of the Oracle Marketing AppCloud. Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud application helps marketers to effectively personalize across channels through an integration to Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry's most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record.

Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud application enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to easily deliver richer cross-channel engagement and real time personalization in their vertical markets. With several of Boxever's clients already using both Boxever and Oracle Responsys, the collaboration reinforces Boxever's ability to add an additional layer of real time customer intelligence that builds upon enterprises' existing technology and strategies for improved customer conversion and brand loyalty.

"We're thrilled to be an Oracle Marketing AppCloud partner," said David O'Flanagan, CEO and co-founder of Boxever. "We've interacted with Oracle informally throughout the years, and recognize the great synergy that Boxever technology has with Oracle Marketing Cloud in supporting customers' data-driven marketing objectives. By formalizing our relationship, we're committed to delivering new solution options for Oracle customers where high volume, omnichannel strategies require high levels of automation, superior personalization and real time engagement."

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the Boxever listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin using Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud in Oracle Marketing Cloud.

About Oracle Marketing AppCloud

The Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner Ecosystem features the most comprehensive selection of marketing technology applications, enabling customers to extend and optimize their Oracle Marketing Cloud investment. Through our Partner integrations, customers can easily add-on leading digital marketing capabilities and data to build a customer-centric digital dialogue and deliver a more personal and targeted cross-channel marketing experience. Visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to find all our partner solutions. https://cloud.oracle.com/marketplace/product/marketing

About Boxever

BoxeverTM is the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers.

It connects all your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the center of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalization on a level you've never seen before. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from all across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, eDreams ODIGEO, Cebu Pacific, Brussels Airlines, and Aer Lingus rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter@Boxever.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

