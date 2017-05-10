Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market to Reach USD 931 Million by 2021 - Increasingly Used in the Packaging End-use Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is estimated to reach USD 931.1 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is driven by the increasing use of extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam in automobiles for weight reduction. Moreover, these foams are also being increasingly used in the packaging end-use industry due to their lightweight and high melt strength properties.

In 2015, the low density type segment accounted for the largest share of the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market, in terms of volume. The high density type segment of the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the high density type segment of the market can be attributed to unique properties offered by high density extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam, which include excellent chemical resistance, lightweight, recyclability, and broad temperature range, among others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market has been classified into transportation, packaging, building & construction, and others. In terms of volume, the transportation end-use industry segment is projected to lead the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021. As extruded polypropylene (XPP) foams are lightweight, eco-friendly, and recyclable, they are increasingly being used in automobiles, thereby leading to the growth of the transportation segment of the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market during the forecast period.

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market, in terms of volume. The Asia-Pacific extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The increased demand for extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam from various end-use industries, such as automotive, packaging, and building & construction in the Asia-Pacific region is the major driving factor for the growth of the Asia-Pacific extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market. China led the global demand for extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam due to increased manufacturing and assembling of vehicles in the country. The country is also the largest consumer of extruded polypropylene foams at the global level. The extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam markets in other emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, and Mexico are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

Borealis AG

DS Smith PLC

JSP Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

NMC SA

Pregis LLC

Sekisui Voltek, LLC

Sonoco

Zotefoams PLC



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



8 XPP Foam Market, By Type



9 XPP Foam Market, By End-Use Industry



10 XPP Foam Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



