TraceLink Expands Leadership Team with Chief People Officer and Addition of New Human Resources Leaders from Demandware

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace, today announced that it has added three software industry veterans with deep expertise in talent recruitment, human resources operations and executive leadership for high-growth companies. The newest members of TraceLink's team include Nick Camelio as Chief People Officer, Regina O'Brien as Vice President of Learning and Human Resource Operations, and Jeff Sa as Senior Director of Global Talent Acquisition. These industry experts are the latest to join the rapidly expanding TraceLink team, which at the end of Q1, included 264 employees - representing a 140% increase in employee growth in the last 18 months.

"We're investing $70 million into our pharmaceutical track and trace solutions and support infrastructure this year, and we continue to recruit the best and brightest talent to aid in our local growth and international development," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "The addition of Nick, Regina and Jeff, who have the benefit of previously working together at Demandware and developing a strong, cohesive system of company culture and talent during a period of high-growth, will help us continue our trajectory as one of the fastest growing companies in North America and the global market leader in the pharmaceutical track and trace industry."

TraceLink, which achieved revenue growth of 585 percent from 2012 to 2015, was ranked as the #8 fastest growing company from Massachusetts on the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 500', and ranked #4 among the fastest growing software companies headquartered in the state.

"We expect to grow our team by more than 100 new employees over the course of 2017, with a strong focus on increasing our headcount at our corporate headquarters in North Reading, Mass., while expanding our presence in our London office for the international market," added Dahod.

"As TraceLink's newly appointed Chief People Officer, I look forward to ensuring that the organization not only meets the impressive growth demands of an industry-leading company, but that we continue to engage with and develop our current employees while ensuring new talent brings an exceptionally high level of quality to the team," said Camelio. "The addition of Regina and Jeff joining me at TraceLink is a testament to our accomplishments in constructing exceptional organizations and the understanding that TraceLink is looking for A-players who want to be a part of a shared passion in securing the global pharmaceutical supply chain."

Nick Camelio, Chief People Officer

Nick Camelio joins TraceLink from Demandware, a publicly traded cloud-based ecommerce solution for some of the world's top brands and retailers, where he served as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President for Human Resources. Camelio was an instrumental member of the Executive Team at Demandware, aiding in the company's growth from $56.5 million to $237.3 million in revenue, the Company's successful IPO in 2012, and increased employee headcount from 100 to more than 1,000 worldwide. Prior to joining Demandware, Camelio served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Salary.com, where he established the Global Human Capital Management function to support the advancement and development of Salary.com's business and people after a successful IPO in 2007. Previously, Camelio held HR leadership positions at BrassRing Inc., Vignette Corporation, IBM and Lotus Development Corporation. Camelio holds a Bachelor's degree from Bentley University, and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He is also a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) and Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) through WorldatWork, and a certified Human Capital Strategist.

Regina O'Brien, Vice President, Learning and Human Resource Operations

Regina O'Brien joins TraceLink as the former Vice President for Human Resource Operations at Demandware, where she was responsible for Demandware's HR Center of Excellence, including HRIS, compensation (cash and equity), payroll, corporate training, and organizational design and development. Prior to joining Demandware, O'Brien was the Human Resources Generalist & Business Partner at Brookfield Renewable Power, where she focused on union-management-corporate relations. Previously, O'Brien worked at Salary.com, Akamai and AOL. O'Brien holds a Bachelor's degree in Government and International Relations from Clark University, and a General Course Certification from the London School of Economics. She is a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), Global Remuneration Professional (GRP), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and a Certified Kolbe Consultant.

Jeff Sa, Senior Director, Global Talent Acquisition

Jeff Sa brings over 25 years of experience in software recruiting for some of the strongest Cloud and SaaS organizations in the industry. Sa was formerly the Senior Director, Global Talent Acquisition for Demandware, where he was responsible for strategic and tactical management of the company's Talent Acquisition organization and managed all executive level talent recruitment. Prior to his time at Demandware, Sa headed up North America Technical Staffing at BMC Software (formerly BladeLogic) and previously led staffing efforts for various EMC divisions, where he spearheaded recruiting initiatives for EMC's first Cloud and SaaS products. Sa holds a Bachelor's degree focused in Human Resources from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

