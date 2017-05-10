Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights

Generated revenue of $37.9 million and net loss of $1.2 million , or $0.03 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017 .

and net loss of , or per share, for the three months ended . Continued growth of the Company's operating fleet with the delivery of one 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tanker, Navig8 Saiph , in January 2017 .

, in . Increased vessel operating days by 44% for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year

"The chemical tanker market began to show signs of improvement in the first quarter, although rates remain under pressure primarily due to global fleet growth that has outpaced demand," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

"Fleet growth, which exceeded 6% over the past 12 months based on deadweight tonnage, is expected to slow to beneath 2% over the next twelve months. In the meantime, the demand outlook for 2017 and beyond is encouraging with increasing demand from Asia and acceleration in new long-haul chemical production capacity in the Middle East and the U.S."

Fleet Update

The Company has entered into contracts to acquire 32 modern, fuel-efficient newbuilding chemical tankers. As of the date of this press release, 29 of these vessels have been delivered and are in operation. The remaining three vessels are scheduled to be delivered by the middle of 2017. Upon their respective deliveries, the Company's vessels have and will be deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's newbuilding fleet is composed of:

Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.

Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"). The Company took delivery of its final T-Class vessel: Navig8 Tanzanite in November 2016. The T-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd ("Kitanihon") and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The S-Class vessels will be deployed in the Stainless8 pool. The Company has taken delivery of the first five of its S-Class vessels built at Kitanihon: Navig8 Sirius in June 2016, Navig8 Sky in August 2016, Navig8 Spark and Navig8 Stellar in October 2016 and Navig8 Saiph in January 2017. The Company expects the remaining three S-Class vessels to be delivered by August 2017.

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company reported net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to the net income of $10.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended March 31, 2017, partially offset by an increase in total operating days compared to the same period in the prior year, and increases in vessel operating expenses, depreciation and interest income related to the expansion of the Company's operating fleet.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $37.9 million, compared to revenue of $36.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 791 to 2,577 compared to the same period in the prior year.

The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels in the three months ended March 31, 2017, were $15,326, $14,330, $15,725 and $14,688 per day, respectively. The A-Class and the V-Class vessels generated $20,910 per day and $22,454 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 29 vessels operating during the three months ended March 31, 2017, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.

Vessel operating expenses were $15.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $4.6 million from the three months ended March 31, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 20 vessels compared to 29 vessels at March 31, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,900 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2017, which is approximately $230 per day higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Depreciation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $10.9 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017, were $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $10.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million from $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 20 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.

1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).

About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class newbuilding fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts. The fully delivered fleet will feature a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.

The Company has taken delivery of 29 chemical carriers and anticipates delivery of its full 32-vessel fleet by mid-2017. The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OTHER OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)



First Quarter 2017 Fourth Quarter 2016

37k dwt HMD Vessels 49k dwt Vinashin Vessels 49k dwt STX Vessels 49k dwt Kitanihon Vessels 37k dwt HMD Vessels 49k dwt Vinashin Vessels 49k dwt STX Vessels 49k dwt Kitanihon Vessels Vessels on the water at the end of the period 18 2 4 5 18 2 4 4 Total operating days 1,602 179 360 436 1,649 182 307 330 Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day 15,326 14,330 15,725 14,688 13,928 13,959 14,849 15,404 Average OPEX in $ / day 5,890 6,210 5,823 5,855 5,687 6,670 5,417 5,443

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)







For the three months ended 31 Mar All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016 Operating revenue



Vessel revenue $37,862 $36,527





Operating expenses



Vessel expenses (15,918) (11,284) Depreciation and amortization (10,901) (7,281) General and administrative expenses (1,605) (1,781) Total operating expenses (28,424) (20,346) Net operating income/(loss) $9,438 $16,181





Financial Items



Interest income 6 11 Interest expense and finance costs (10,622) (5,786) Other financial items (8) (7) Net financial items (10,624) (5,782) Net income/(loss) ($1,186) $10,399











Earnings per common share:



Basic ($0.03) $0.27 Diluted ($0.03) $0.27





EBITDA:



Net income/(loss) ($1,186) $10,399 Depreciation and amortization 10,901 7,281 Interest income (6) (11) Interest expense 10,622 5,786 Other financial items 8 7 EBITDA $20,339 $23,462

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





All in US$000, unless otherwise stated As at 31 March

2017 As at 31 December

2016 Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $6,759 $28,686 Trade receivables 26,333 23,256 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,436 14,391 Inventories 2,932 3,008 Total current assets $49,460 $69,341





Non-current assets



Restricted cash 17,680 17,430 Vessels, net 1,082,502 1,049,917 Vessels under construction 45,245 51,474 Total non-current assets $1,145,427 $1,118,821





Total assets $1,194,887 $1,188,162





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Current portion of loans 47,274 46,138 Accounts payables and accrued expenses 7,206 14,645 Total current liabilities $54,480 $60,783





Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt issuance cost 702,212 688,216





Accrued expenses 401 183 Total non-current liabilities $702,613 $688,399 Total liabilities $757,093 $749,182





Shareholders' equity





385 385 Common stock; $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 38,489,108) Paid-in capital 403,641 403,641 Retained earnings / (deficit) 33,768 34,954 Total shareholders' equity $437,794 $438,980





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,194,887 $1,188,162

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended 31 March All in US$000, unless otherwise stated 2017 2016 Operating activities:



Net income / (loss) ($1,186) $10,399 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Depreciation of vessels 10,901 7,281 Amortisation of debt issuance costs and deferred financing charges 359 212 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables (3,077) (2,686) Prepaid expenses and other assets 955 (63) Inventories 76 (190) Accounts payables and accrued expenses (644) 429 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,384 15,382





Investing activities



Changes in restricted cash (250) (3,400) Payments for vessels under construction (43,602) (39,769) Payments for vessels, capital lease - (50) Payments for vessels (169) - Net cash used in investing activities (44,021) (43,219)





Financing activities



Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance costs 27,024 61,644 Repayment of loans (12,314) (7,424) Payment of obligation under capital lease - (36,149) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,710 18,071





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,927) (9,766) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 28,686 18,438 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $6,759 $8,672

Fleet List as of May 10, 2017



Name DWT Yard Built Status

Delivered Vessels







1 Navig8 Victoria 49,000 Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015 Delivered 2 Navig8 Violette 49,000 Hyundai Vinashin Q1 2015 Delivered 3 Navig8 Almandine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered 4 Navig8 Amber 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered 5 Navig8 Amethyst 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2015 Delivered 6 Navig8 Ametrine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 7 Navig8 Aventurine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 8 Navig8 Andesine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 9 Navig8 Aronaldo 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 10 Navig8 Aquamarine 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 11 Navig8 Amazonite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q2 2015 Delivered 12 Navig8 Amessi 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 13 Navig8 Ammolite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 14 Navig8 Axinite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 15 Navig8 Azotic 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 16 Navig8 Adamite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 17 Navig8 Azurite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q3 2015 Delivered 18 Navig8 Aragonite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015 Delivered 19 Navig8 Alabaster 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q4 2015 Delivered 20 Navig8 Achroite 37,000 Hyundai Mipo Q1 2016 Delivered 21 Navig8 Turquoise 49,000 STX Q2 2016 Delivered 22 Navig8 Sirius 25,000 Kitanihon Q2 2016 Delivered 23 Navig8 Topaz 49,000 STX Q3 2016 Delivered 24 Navig8 Sky 25,000 Kitanihon Q3 2016 Delivered 25 Navig8 Tourmaline 49,000 STX Q4 2016 Delivered 26 Navig8 Spark 25,000 Kitanihon Q4 2016 Delivered 27 Navig8 Stellar 25,000 Kitanihon Q4 2016 Delivered 28 Navig8 Tanzanite 49,000 STX Q4 2016 Delivered 29 Navig8 Saiph 25,000 Kitanihon Q1 2017 Delivered













Newbuildings







1 Navig8 Sceptrum 25,000 Kitanihon Q2 2017 On order 2 Navig8 Spica 25,000 Fukuoka Q2 2017 On order 3 Navig8 Sol 25,000 Fukuoka Q3 2017 On order

