Upcoming event dedicated to promoting humanity in the workplace to feature Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chaz Bono, Susan Cain, and Adam Grant, as well as 50+ top HR practitioners and thought leaders

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today announced the full agenda for its HR conference, WorkHuman 2017, May 30-June 1, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Ariz. The conference, designed to help HR leaders learn how to create a more human workplace, will feature keynotes from former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, "Seinfeld" and "Veep" actress and comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and LGBTQ rights advocate and actor Chaz Bono, in addition to interactive sessions and educational keynotes and panels from some of the most admired companies and thought leaders in the world.

The WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to inspire the future of the human workplace through diversity, inclusion, and recognition. The three-day conference will feature five thought-provoking content tracks: The ROI of Social Recognition, The Organization of the Future, The Crowdsourced Enterprise, Your Whole Self, and The Human Visionaries.

WorkHuman's speaking sessions will feature:

A conversation with Michelle Obama, led by Steve Pemberton, chief diversity officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance and author

Keynotes with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and, Chaz Bono, moderated by Michelle Gielan, positive psychology researcher and best-selling author of "Broadcasting Happiness"

Shawn Achor, Harvard-trained researcher and New York Times best-selling author, and Christina Hall, vice president, global compensation and HR M&A at LinkedIn; The Correlation Between Social Recognition Experience and Retention of Key Employees

Susan Cain, Quiet Revolution co-founder and best-selling author; A Quiet Revolution: Changing How We Work, Lead and Innovate

Adam Grant, Wharton School professor and best-selling author; Originals: How Non-Conformists Rule the World

Eric Mosley, CEO and co-founder of Globoforce, and co-author of "The Power of Thanks"; How to Build a Positive Employee Experience in the Human Era

Other speaking sessions will feature prominent HR leaders, including:

Pat Wadors, senior vice president of global talent organization at LinkedIn; Capturing the Power of Belonging Purpose

Rita Mitjans, chief diversity corporate social responsibility officer at ADP; How ADP Connects Diversity Inclusion to Business Strategy

Cynthia Bowman, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Bank of America; Realizing the Power of Our People Through Inclusion

Ellen Wilson, executive vice president of human capital at UnitedHealth Group, and Dave Sparkman, senior vice president of culture at UnitedHealth Group; How UnitedHealth Group Brought Culture to Life Through Social Recognition

Mary Duncan, chief human resources officer of CAA; A Practical Guide for Launching Social Recognition

A Practical Guide for Launching Social Recognition Chinwe Onyeagoro, president and chief strategy officer of Great Place to Work

Rahul Varma, global head of talent and learning officer at Accenture

For WorkHuman's full conference agenda, click here.

"A few years ago, we had a vision for an HR conference that would improve the global workplace by making it more human," said Eric Mosley, CEO and co-founder of Globoforce. "That conference has grown exponentially since its inaugural year and continues to attract the best and brightest stars in our industry. This year is a pinnacle year for WorkHuman, with some of the most influential speakers and highest-profile companies joining our global movement. We are confident it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for attendees not only altering the way we view the modern workplace, but providing us with ideas and inspiration needed to make it better, more inclusive, and more human."

"You leave WorkHuman with a mission which is to replicate in your organization what you experience here. My advice is trust us and come. You won't be disappointed." Steve Pemberton, global chief diversity officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

"WorkHuman is one of the most important conferences to attend this year for those interested in research-based sustainable positive change." Shawn Achor, New York Times best-selling author of "The Happiness Advantage."

"From the speakers to the attendees, WorkHuman consistently gathers together the top minds in bringing out the best in human potential." Michelle Gielan, best-selling author of "Broadcasting Happiness."

Attendees of the 2017 WorkHuman conference are eligible to earn HRPA, HRCI and SHRM credits. Globoforce is recognized by SHRM to offer 14 Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CP? or SHRM-SCP?. for this conference. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit www.shrmcertification.org.

For more information or questions about the conference, call toll-free at 844-975-4626 (844-WRKHMAN) or visit www.workhuman.com.

