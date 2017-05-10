BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-05-10 14:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, today announced Michael A. Morrison, president and chief executive officer, and James Eliason, chief financial officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



-- On May 16, Datawatch will meet with investors at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. -- On June 1, at 11 am ET, Mr. Morrison will be a panelist at a discussion on Data Analytics, Management and Integration at the Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City; he and Mr. Eliason will also meet with investors at the conference.



