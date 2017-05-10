sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,36 Euro		+0,085
+0,69 %
WKN: A0ETYW ISIN: GB00B08SNH34 Ticker-Symbol: NNGE 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,32
12,335
15:48
12,325
12,362
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL GRID PLC12,36+0,69 %