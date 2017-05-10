MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NBY) is pleased to provide initial metallurgical results from tests on drill core from a drilling program conducted in the 1960's at the James Bay Niobium Project near Moosonee, in northeastern Ontario.

Initial Metallurgical results

The initial results of heavy liquid separation performed by SGS Lakefield on a representative material compound from the James Bay Niobium deposit show excellent potential for the concentration of dense minerals including niobium minerals. A concentration of 90% to 93% of the niobium minerals was obtained in residual masses of only 5% to 22% of the original weight. The historical treatment mode predicted a rejection of almost 40% of the initial mass with a loss of only 4 to 5% of the niobium units. The results of detailed mineralogy (QUEMSCAN) show a very good liberation of minerals in general which are relatively coarse. This may prove to have a clear advantage in terms of the size of the required production equipments. Additional metallurgical tests are underway and results will be provided when they become available.

Mr. Claude Dufresne, P. Eng., CEO of the Company and a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data contained in this press release. All samples were sent and tested at SGS Mineral Services in Lakefield, Ontario, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory.

The Company also announces that all results of the re-assaying program of drill core from the drilling program conducted in the 1960s are now available of the Company's website (see news release of March 6 and April 10, 2017 for additional information).

Information Session in Moosonee

The Company's chairman, Mr. Serge Savard and the Company's president and CEO, Mr. Claude Dufresne will be hosting on May 17, 2017 an information session in Moosonee to provide to the surrounding communities all relevant information about the project, including the potential economic, environmental, employment and social impact, and the plans of the Company concerning the James Bay Niobium Project, including the proposed drilling program. This session will also be an opportunity for the Company to understand the concerns of the community, and develop measures to prevent, mitigate or otherwise address potential effects of the exploration and development of the James Bay Niobium Project. The Company would like to extend the invitation to all community members and local media.

About the James Bay Niobium Project

The James Bay Niobium property is located in the district of Cochrane, 40 km south of Moosonee in Ontario, Canada. It was discovered in 1966 with significant exploration work carried out subsequently, including 14,000 meters of drilling over 85 holes, which established a deposit extending to 275 meters at depth and 500 meters longitudinally. A historical estimate was finalized by Bechtel Canada in 1967 and indicated 62 million tonnes at 0.52% Nb2O5. Moreover, pilot plant tests demonstrated a recovery rate of 78%, which is considered high for niobium processing.

The historical resource estimate and the historical metallurgical testing are based on data obtained by previous operators in the 1960s. NioBay Metals has not done sufficient work to verify or classify those historical results. Economic studies completed in the 1960s do not mean the James Bay Niobium deposit would be found to be economic today. NioBay Metals is not treating the historical results as a current mineral resource nor as having been verified by a qualified person.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company which is actively developing the James Bay Niobium property in Ontario, Canada. NioBay Metals also holds a 72.5% interest in Crevier Minerals Inc., which owns a niobium / tantalum resource in Quebec, Canada.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, without limitation, the Company's plans and objectives to conduct a drilling program and complete a resource estimate. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain all the necessary permits to conduct a drilling program; the uncertainty related to the historical data, historical resources and future exploration results; the cost of exploration and development programs; and the availability of financing for additional capital requirements. Actual results may be materially different from those currently anticipated. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements and information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

