VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Hootsuite, the most widely used platform for managing social media, today announced a milestone of more than 27,000 registrants in 155 countries, for its free online social media conference, Connect via Hootsuite (CvH), surpassing the previous registration of 22,000 set in October, 2016. This makes it the world's largest free online social media conference to date.

On May 3, CvH brought together global brands, vendors, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss key industry trends and best practices. The virtual event, which spanned multiple international timezones, featured speakers from Facebook, Microsoft, Brandwatch, Twitter, Marketo, Smarsh and more, focusing on strategies and best practices for social ROI, social selling and social marketing.

"We are encouraged to see broad global engagement in CvH, regardless of industry or geographical location. Thanks to our partners, who offer unrivaled expertise in their fields, CvH is able to bring global brands together, offering a virtual program that truly focuses on how companies can leverage social to impact business results and strengthen customer relationships," said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite.

Presentation recordings and booth content is available for free at Connect via Hootsuite until May 3, 2018.

In addition to hosting the world's largest free online social media conference, Hootsuite has seen continuing momentum in the first quarter of 2017.

Expanded Leadership Team

-- Andrew Handford is Hootsuite's new SVP of Products. Andy has spent his 20 year tech-industry career bridging product and engineering with business development. He helped grow Crystal Decisions to over one billion in value, and has been active as an advisor and board member in the Vancouver technology industry. As SVP, Products he leads Hootsuite's customer-focused Product, Design, Development, IT and Security operations. -- Joe Gruca joins Hootsuite as VP of Global Partners after three years as VP of Global Channels for Salesforce.com. Prior to Salesforce, Joe worked as US Regional Director for ExactTarget and was President and CEO of HireIQ Solutions, a SaaS based hiring management platform.

Acquisitions, Product Innovation, Partnerships

-- Hootsuite acquired AdEspresso, a top Facebook global advertising partner, offering one of the leading advertising technology solutions for Facebook and Instagram. -- Hootsuite acquired LiftMetrix, enabling organizations to drive more effective marketing campaigns by giving them tangible insight into the ROI of paid, earned and owned social campaigns. -- Hootsuite acquired Naritiv's Snapchat analytics solution, offering analytic solutions to help companies understand and enhance the impact of digital campaigns on Snapchat.

Global Growth

-- Within the first quarter of 2017, Hootsuite opened new offices across the globe, including a new LATAM headquarters in Mexico City, along with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Milan and Rome. -- Hootsuite secured key enterprise customers across North America, EMEA and APAC. These included brands such as California Closet Company, Inc.; The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®; Fitness First; Bath Spa University; Jack Wills; Golden Agri and Telekom Brunei Berhad.

