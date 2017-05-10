OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC PINK: TSOI) announced today an exclusive licensing agreement with its subsidiary Emvolio, Inc. The patent out-licensed today to Emvolio, titled "Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment through Nutraceutical Based Immunoadjuvants" is an important and complimentary product to our previously announced licensing of StemVacs to Emvolio.

This product is being developed to allow clinicians to treat innate immune suppression by administration of oral apigenin/pterostilbene (Cancer DeTox Product) in order to decrease immune suppressive toxic molecules made by the tumor and tumor microenvironment. Specifically, the product is designed to inhibit the enzyme indolamine 2,3 deoxygenase (IDO), which is responsible for breaking down tryptophan in the vicinity of the tumor and generating by-products such as kynurenine.

The central role of IDO in immune suppression has been demonstrated in tumors and pregnancy. The parallels between stimulation of immunity to cancer and the natural pathological process that occurs in victims of recurrent spontaneous abortion provide a means for identifying and assessing molecular targets. Various herbal compositions containing apigenin have previously been shown to inhibit successful pregnancy. Accordingly, we disclose the novel use of applying apigenin alone, or in combination with metformin, for stimulation of antitumor immunity, in part through derepression of IDO activity that is associated with tumors, or with the tumor microenvironment.

"It is with great excitement we license this patent to Emvolio today. Cancer Metabolic Detox is an integral part of Emvolio's overarching approach to treating cancer. Cancer is known to compromise the immune system at different levels. We believe cancer treatment must attack cancer at different levels and Emvolio, with TSOI's assistance, is developing products that can be used together, as well as to be used alone or in combination with existing therapies," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"The unfortunate reality of cancer immunotherapy is that the immune system does not work in isolation. As we have seen with the advent of checkpoint inhibitors, although some advanced cancer patients undergo terrific responses, the majority still have a mediocre or suboptimal response. We believe that by developing combination approaches that target different aspects of the cancer-immune interaction, we may be able to successfully increase the percentage of responders. A similar combination approach was successfully used in HIV patients, which, resulted in patients living decades after infection," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, CEO of Emvolio and Director of Therapeutic Solutions International.

