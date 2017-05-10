PR Newswire
London, May 10
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 9 May 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1324.85
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1308.25
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1339.00
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1322.40
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
