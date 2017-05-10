NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, announced today it was named by EContent magazine as a 2017 product trendsetter for its Mobile Delivery Network translation platform.

The select list is a result of the magazine's effort "to find out what products are helping content creators of all kinds stay on top of their game," said EContent magazine Editor Theresa Cramer. "Whether it's the booming podcast industry, the burgeoning market for virtual reality, or the proliferation of devices bringing content straight into the home, our editors have sought out the technologies driving the digital content industry's growth."

Smartling's Mobile Delivery Network solves what traditionally has been a problematic interdependency between mobile app release cycles and translated content updates, enabling developers, translators, and localization professionals to work independently of each other. Updated translations and newly localized content are delivered to the app through this over-the-air service, which means multilingual content and translation edits can be released on a separate schedule, completely decoupled from updates to the app's core code.

Smartling's capability can save mobile marketers and localization managers significant time, effort and cost typically associated with updating existing translations and releasing new languages to global audiences. For international mobile app and gaming consumers, the Mobile Delivery Network dramatically shortens the time from content creation until it can be localized and delivered to them in their native languages.

"Being named to the EContent Trendsetting Products of 2017 list reflects Smartling's ability to continue to innovate its technology to meet the growth and demands of the digital content industry," said Juliana Pereira, Senior Director of Marketing at Smartling. "As the industry grows, our technology grows with it and continues to help content creators and content marketers around the globe get all their words right. Getting named to the list validates the critical importance of translation and localization in today's global communications."

Other key benefits of the Smartling Mobile Delivery Network include:

International users can see translated content faster, without updating the application. Updates and new translations appear automatically as soon as the user opens the app.

Time-to-market is accelerated as the Smartling Mobile Delivery Network eliminates the need for companies to re-submit their apps to the App Store or Google Play for review every time a translation is updated or a new language is launched.

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com.

