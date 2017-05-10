ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Sage, the market leader in cloud accounting software today announced at Sage Summit US 2017 a major upgrade to its popular business management solution, Sage X3, used by enterprise customers across the world. The Company also announced new versions of Sage solutions for Small & Medium sized businesses.

A widely used business management solution, Sage X3 has over 350,000 users across 24 markets around the world. Today's update is expanding the solution support for faster supply chain management, production management and financial management. It also expands the availability of the latest Sage X3 Cloud platform to Germany and South Africa, while continuing service in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and France.

Sage X3 V11 new features include:

End-to-end supply chain management - integrating e-commerce management, as well as a standard connector to a popular CRM application in the Cloud.

Flexible production management (ATO, MTO, CTO, MTS) - with new graphical production scheduling and a new project management module.

Faster global financial management - enabling inter-company consolidation process in real-time and more flexible currency conversion at the transaction or balance sheet levels.

Easy financial reporting - embedding popular Sage Intelligence Reporting capabilities as part of the solution.

New cross-platform data management and analytics solution.

New mobile interface - making the most of the native capabilities of iOS, Windows mobile and Android devices to interact with the enterprise data.

Sage X3 is designed to address the needs of demanding enterprise users for finance, supply chain management, and production management, helping them control complex processes with ease and providing business executives with faster insight into costs and performance across all operations.

"We live in the fast economy," said Libby Koehn, Vice President of Product Management for Sage X3, "Enterprises compete against time to create products, process demands, and deliver a personalized experience to customers more rapidly. A solution like Sage X3 helps them accelerate the value chain, gain responsiveness, and change how they compete and grow on a global scale."

Koehn goes on to comment "With Sage X3, we are bringing our experience of small and midsize businesses to the enterprise, helping them manage complex processes in a simpler way, whilst providing them the agility of their smaller counterparts. Solutions like Sage X3 are changing how enterprises compete by delivering faster, simpler and more flexible options at a fraction of the cost of a typical enterprise ERP system."

"The blending of personal and business use of technology creates new challenges for enterprise. Employees want flexible access to the company data and workflows, creating new security risks to the enterprise network, and are deterred by typical enterprise applications, which hinders the adoption of common tools across the business. Sage X3 embraces this trend, helping companies control complex processes across all lines of business, while making their business more responsive and accessible to employees, partners, suppliers or customers."

Sage will be delivering ideas, inspiration and insight as well as showcasing its full suite of business management solutions at Sage Summit and Sage Summit Tour events running across 2017. Click here for more details.

About Sage:

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders. Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people. Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

Sage -- the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, powered by the cloud and supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs and business builders. Because when business builders do well, we all do.

For more information, visit www.sage.com.

Press contact:

Victoria Borges

PR Manager, North America

Sage

Office: 470-447-4086

Email Contact



