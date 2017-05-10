Enclosed please find the interim financial report from MT Højgaard A/S about the activities during 1st January - 31st March 2017.



For your information Monberg & Thorsen A/S owns 46% of the shares in MT Højgaard A/S.



The announcement can also be viewed on www.monthor.com







This announcement is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall prevail.





Attachment:

