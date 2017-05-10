At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Monberg & Thorsen A/S approved the individual financial statements for the period 1 January - 31 March 2017. The financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.
Questions relating to this announcement should be directed to Anders Heine Jensen, Chairman, on telephone +45 2048 8563.
The quarterly announcement is also available at www.monthor.com
This announcement is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall prevail.
MONBERG & THORSEN A/S
CVR 12 61 79 17
LEI 529900NA1V21KR5S7498
Ringager 4C, 2nd Floor, Right
DK - 2605 Brøndby
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630785
