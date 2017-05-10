ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software, today announced at Sage Summit US 2017 a major update to Sage 50c, the cloud-enabled transformation of Sage's most popular accounting solution, Sage 50. This marks the next step in Sage's continuing mission to help Small & Medium Businesses access the best technology and innovation as their enterprise counterparts.

Sage 50c combines the trust and security of slick desktop software with access to new cloud & mobile services. This delivers freedom, control and automation into the hands of business builders around the world, through better access to their business information, files and key tasks on the move. Complemented by real-time insight to inform quicker business decisions, Sage 50c aids the automation of manual processes and the transition to paperless processing.

Sage 50c marks the first innovation milestone in Sage's integration of its key cloud & mobile services onto the Microsoft Office 365 platform, alongside deeply integrating two of the world's most popular business applications.

New features include:

Sage Contact - syncing with Microsoft Outlook to ensure users can access key contact details, information, notes, history and files from any platform, at any time.

Mobile invoicing and expenses - allowing business owners to quickly record expenses & generate invoices on the go.

Sage Capture - giving users the ability to photograph receipts and capture expenses, invoices and other paperwork digitally using Microsoft OneDrive.

Sage Intelligence Reporting - supporting users to make faster, better and more informed decisions with the capability to create powerful, in-depth Microsoft Excel reports with Sage 50c simple design tool and smart templates.

Cloud Document Storage -helping businesses get rid of paperwork by providing secure file storage, sharing, data access and more for documents digitally using Microsoft OneDrive.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Premium - the market-leading, powerful business productivity suite is available with Sage 50c, giving Small & Medium Sized businesses everything they need to unlock new capabilities of Sage 50c alongside the wider benefits of Office 365.

Summer updates will include:

Business Performance Dashboards - putting all business processes into one, real-time dashboard so that users have everything they need to make decisions at their fingertips.

Bank feeds - direct connections to bank accounts so businesses have the most up-to-date view of their finances at their fingertips... flowing automatically into their accounts.

Stephen Kelly, CEO of Sage said: "With this launch we are fulfilling the promise we made at Sage Summit 2016 in Chicago to put the power of Sage and Microsoft behind more than 72 million Small & Medium Businesses around the world. Sage 50c is about giving entrepreneurs and business owners freedom by ultimately making their day-to-day business processes more productive and efficient. At Sage, we're on a mission to give Small & Medium Business owners the same access to technology as their enterprise rivals, and Sage 50c is part of that."

Ron Markezich, Corporate Vice President, Office Services Marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, "Together with partners like Sage, we're empowering accounting professionals and small and medium-sized businesses to get more out of every moment. The new Sage 50c offering, which is integrated with Microsoft Office 365, enables customers to manage their businesses across multiple devices and from multiple locations -- with confidence that their information is live and up to date."

Sage today also announced new versions of its cloud accounting solutions for both small business and enterprise customers.

Sage will be delivering ideas, inspiration and insight as well as showcasing its full suite of business management solutions at Sage Summit and Sage Summit Tour events running across 2017. Click here for more details.

About Sage

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders. Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people. Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

