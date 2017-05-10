ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software announced today at Sage Summit US 2017 a new wave of cloud accounting and ERP solutions designed to support and champion businesses of all sizes. These products bring Sage one step closer to delivering on its vision of a world powered by "invisible admin" by 2020.

"We are laser-focused on delivering a suite of professional products that bring our customers even closer to the reality of admin-free accounting and business management," said Nick Goode, EVP of Product Management at Sage. "Businesses face substantially different challenges depending on their size. At Sage we're committed to solving problems for companies at every stage of growth. The result is that Sage is the only cloud accounting and business management software suite that can grow right alongside your business, from start-up all the way to enterprise."

Start Up with Sage

Sage One with Pegg: The world's first accounting chatbot accessed by 20,000 users around the globe is now linked directly to Sage One. Pegg acts as a smart assistant, enabling users to track expenses and manage finances through popular messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and Slack.

Scale Up with Sage

Sage 50c - Sage's trusted accounting solution now gives customers greater flexibility and power with the integration with Microsoft Office 365. This new version is designed to give Sage 50 customers complete control over their accounts. Following the launch in the UK, this product is now available in US, Canada, France, Spain and Germany.

Sage Live: A customizable and cost-effective cloud accounting solution, built on the Salesforce Lightning user interface, enables customers to manage multiple locations and currencies all in the palm of their hand. Available now on both iOS and Android operating systems in US, Canada, France, UK, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Sage Enterprise

Sage X3 - A business management solution tailored to the needs of demanding, growing businesses. The latest iteration of this cost-effective ERP solution which changes how midsize businesses and enterprises compete and grow is now available in US, Canada, France, UK, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Sage Accountants

Sage Accountant Cloud - a brand new connected platform that brings together a portfolio of cloud applications to provide an overall view of their firm. This allows accountants to manage their practice and their clients more efficiently than before and provide additional enhanced services, from one central point. Available in the UK in the summer and in the US in the fall of 2017.

Sage will be delivering ideas, inspiration and insight as well as showcasing its full suite of business management solutions at Sage Summit and Sage Summit Tour events running across 2017. Click here for more details

About Sage

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders. Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people. Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

