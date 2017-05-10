PICKERING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Automodular Corporation ("Automodular" or "the Company") (NEX: AM.H) reports a net loss of $(0.4) million or $(0.03) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million or $(0.03) per share in the same period in 2016.

As previously noted, Automodular ceased operations at its Oakville facilities in December 2014 and no longer has active operations.

The results for the first quarter of the year are summarized below (all figures in '000s except per share amounts):

Three months ended March 31 2017 2016 $ $ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) (356) (335) Per share (0.03) (0.03) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Automodular's interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2017 will be filed on SEDAR on or about May 11, 2017.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Christopher S. Nutt

President and CEO

(905) 420-0200

invest@automodular.com



