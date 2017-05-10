Biomarker-based Technologies to Disrupt Conventional Diagnosis in Diabetes Management across The Globe

Personalized treatment to get a boost from the advances in biomarker research, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

SANTA CLARA, California, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A rising prevalence of diabetes as well as an increasing demand to address future therapies (inhalable insulin, GLP-1 agonists) has driven pharmaceutical companies to intensify focus on biomarker-based research. The companies leverage new biomarker-based platforms for early diagnosis and timely clinical management of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, diabetic kidney disease (DKD), and obesity.

"Biomarkers will play a critical role to address the growing demand for personalized treatment strategies," noted Frost & Sullivan TechVision Research Analyst Vandana Iyer. Metabolomic and proteomic biomarker assays will disrupt conventional diagnosis and monitoring platforms, and subsequently generate new opportunities for diagnostic, prognostic, clinical management and drug discovery applications. "They have helped to boost the industry revenues across the diagnostics and therapy care continuum by identifying patients at the risk or the onset of diabetes, and/or of its complications that may arise if diagnosis has been delayed," explained Frost & Sullivan Transformational Health Vice President Nitin Naik. On the therapeutic side, they assist to alleviate the symptoms ofdiabetes and any difficulties that have arisen from other diseases such as cardiac, chronic kidney disease or obesity related conditions.

Biomarkers Enabling Diabetes and Obesity Management is part of Frost & Sullivan's TechVision (Health & Wellness) Growth Partnership Service program. The analysis details the business and technology impact of drivers and challenges. It also analyzes important applications and innovations across basic research, diagnosis and drug development. Additionally, it examines collaborative trends, market adoption potential, and emerging biomarker technologies across the global diabetes and obesity market.

To know more about Frost & Sullivan's research and to sign up for our Growth Strategy Dialogue, a complimentary one-hour interactive session with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders, please click here.

There has been significant product development activity across the globe:

North America : United States (U.S.) and Canada lead technological innovations related to diabetes and obesity biomarkers. The U.S. will witness a surge in the adoption of biomarker research, profiling and testing services platforms. Promising companies in this space include Metabolon and Pacific Biomarkers.

: (U.S.) and lead technological innovations related to diabetes and obesity biomarkers. The U.S. will witness a surge in the adoption of biomarker research, profiling and testing services platforms. Promising companies in this space include Metabolon and Pacific Biomarkers. Europe : The United Kingdom and Germany lead in biomarker development, with healthcare giants such as Nestlé looking to explore novel obesity biomarkers. European companies, such as Geneblitz, are working on new biomarker-based assays, while Metanomics Health and EKF Diagnostics are also working on metabolomic and diagnostic markers in this space.

: The and lead in biomarker development, with healthcare giants such as Nestlé looking to explore novel obesity biomarkers. European companies, such as Geneblitz, are working on new biomarker-based assays, while Metanomics Health and EKF Diagnostics are also working on metabolomic and diagnostic markers in this space. Asia-Pacific : This region is an important market for biomarkers, as the World Health Organization reports high prevalence of diabetes across countries in Asia-Pacific . Australia -based Proteomics International is already developing its PromarkerD platform for early diagnosis of DKD, and India -based Affigenix Biosolutions Private Limited is aiming to commercialize the first companion diagnostic platform for the qualitative assessment of insulin resistance among Type 1 diabetic patients.

"While biomarkers continue to rise in relevance in diabetes and obesity management, their clinical validation studies are challenging, time-consuming and expensive," added Iyer. "Nevertheless, rapid advances across biomarker research and the integration of a wide range of data sources for biomarker discovery will facilitate product development and enhance disease management in the future."

