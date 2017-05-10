Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre UK Trends" newsletter to their offering.

The new service called UK Data Centre Trends published twice a year analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre market.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the author summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

The research is based on a survey of more than 120 Data Centre providers in the UK market, with 250 facilities. The author has also created a forecast breakdown of the key UK Data Centre customer segments from a sample of 25 UK Data Centre providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Methodology

Section 3: UK Data Centre Pricing discounts &supplementary changes available

Section 4: UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

Section 5: UK Data Centre Market Sizing

Section 6: UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)

Section 7: UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)

Section 8: UK Data Centre clusters

Section 9 New UK Data Centre developments

Section 10: Financial Data Centre Results Developments

Section 11: UK Data Centre Customer segments

Section 12: UK Data Centre customer Trends

Section 13: UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

Section 14: Conclusion Overall UK Data Centre Trends

Companies Mentioned

Colt Telecom

Datavita (Scotland)

Datum

Equinix (LD6)

Gyron/NTT (Hemel Hempstead)

Interxion

Telehouse Europe (North2)

Virtus

Volta (London)

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptfgw5/data_centre_uk

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005859/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Data Centers