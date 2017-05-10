Global Organic Essential Oils Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Eden Botanicals, NHR Organic Oils, Organic Infusions & Plant Therapy Essential Oils - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Essential Oils Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global organic essential oils market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Organic Essential Oils Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is growing demand for air fresheners with organic essential oil as active ingredient. Organic essential oils are increasingly used as an active ingredient in air fresheners or air sprays. For instance, Trevarno Skincare, a UK-based beauty care company, offers air sprays/fresheners such as Cinnamon, Sweet Orange & Nutmeg Room Mist and Jasmine, Rose Geranium & Lemon Verbena Room Mist.



According to the report, one driver in market is consumer focus shifting toward organic products. Organic products are usually priced higher than regular products. The premium price is due to the comparatively high production and distribution costs. Consumers are also increasingly willing to pay extra for organic products. The extra cost associated with organic production is passed on through the supply chain and is paid by the end consumer. There are high chances that pesticides will accumulate in a concentrated form in the essential oil if it is not derived from organic sources. Organic farming ensures that the end product is free from residual toxins, which results in purer and more effective oils.

Key vendors



Eden Botanicals

NHR Organic Oils

Organic Infusions

Plant Therapy Essential Oils



Other prominent vendors



Aromantic

Biolandes

Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)

Earthoil

EOAS Organics

NOW Foods

Starwest Botanicals

Sydney Essential Oil



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Competitor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9mmw9/global_organic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716