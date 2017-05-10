Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 (Focus on Product Type, Test Type, Application, and Competitive Landscape)

MUMBAI, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In-Vitro diagnostics (IVD) is a broad term which refers to the use of medical devices and accessories in order to perform wide ranging tests on bodily fluids such as blood, urine, tissue etc. Consequently, these tests provide meaningful insights about the health of a human body. IVDs may aid in either the detection of an infection, diagnosis of a medical condition, preventing a disease or monitoring the effectiveness of a drug therapy. IVD tests may vary from simple to sophisticated formats including reagents, calibrators, control materials, kits, software, and related instruments.

Moreover, IVDs also differ in terms of their usage, for example: some tests are performed under a clinical/laboratory setting while others can be purchased over-the-counter (OTC) and performed at home with ease by the user. Under the IVD umbrella, there are wide range of segments which have been discussed in this report for instance, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, immunochemistry/immunoassay, coagulation and hemostasis.

The following questions have been answered in this report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the global in-vitro diagnostics market and their use cases?

• What are the drivers and restraints that influences the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market?

• What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period (2017-2022)?

• How will each segment of the global in-vitro diagnostics market grow over the forecast period and the revenue share for each of them by the end of 2022?

• Who are the leading players in the global in-vitro diagnostics market (2016 & 2017)?

• Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?

• What are the key development strategies employed by the key players across various geographies?

• What are the market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?

• What is the role of various regulatory and governmental agencies in global in-vitro diagnostics market across various geographical locations?

• What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing an IVD test?

In spite of enormous competition levels that prevails in the industry, the market growth is expected to be propelled by multiple factors such as rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, upsurge in the government spending on healthcare, and ever rising population base to name a few. The market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil owing to significant healthcare initiatives by local governments and rising health related awareness among people

The research study has segmented the entire IVD market into product and services type, technology, application and geographical region which enables the user gain a multi-dimensional view of the market. Geographically, the report identifies North America as the leading market in the industry owing to the advanced nature of the healthcare systems in United States and Canada, rising adoption rates of technologically advanced products and increase in the rate of acceptance of precision medicine.

The research report employs an exhaustive and analytical approach to estimate and understand the market thus provides an all-inclusive insight into various forms of developments, market trends and strategies. While underlining the key driving and restraining factors for the IVD market, the report also provides a comprehensive understanding in terms of competitive landscape, market share analysis, competitor benchmarking (matrices), and their positioning within the global in-vitro diagnostics market.

The report includes the company profiles for leading players in the IVD market which enables the readers understand the current competitive scenario that prevails in this industry. Some of the key players include Thermo Fisher, Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, and Danaher Corporation.

