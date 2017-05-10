

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Professional poker player Mike Noori has taken up a challenge of attempting to eat $1,000 worth of McDonald's food in just 36 hours.



The Word Poker Tour or WPT Executive Tour Director Matt Savage, is the man behind the idea. Recently, Savage challenged Noori to weight-loss bet in reverse. As per reports, Noori is getting 5:1 on the bet proposed to him by Savage.



To be successful in the bet, the two-time LA Poker Classic champion Noori may have to consume at least 66,000 calories in 36 hours.



The stipulations in the challenge include only $200 can be spent on salads, and $300 has to be spent on hot food items, of which $50 must be burgers. Drinks don't count in the bet.



Further, Noori cannot remove any items from his orders, can add additional foodstuffs to requested items, extra bacon, etc., and must eat everything that comes with the order, except the Happy Meal toy. He must eat the food in its original state, no blender. The rules also include that no inflated prices, i.e., eating in McDonald's in an airport, are not allowed.



The official rules also state that 'Puking is OK as long as he doesn't force the puke or puke repeatedly.



Noori said on Twitter that so far that more than $200 thousand has already been booked on the proposition wager, but he only has a small piece of his action.



Noori has indicated a game plan that he will begin the bet by eating $500 worth of apple slices, then $200 in salads, with bacon, cheese and guacamole add-ons.



Fellow poker pro and aspiring food blogger Jimmy Fricke believes the bet is impossible. In Twitter, he wrote, 'This is impossible. If he eats the lowest calorie/dollar food available (southwest grilled chicken salad) this is still 66,000 calories.'



Meanwhile, another poster wrote, 'It can be done. 20,000 calories a day combined with exercise is already something many men do in training. It isn't easy but if he exercised throughout and had little rests it would help greatly.'



