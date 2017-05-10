United Overseas Bank (UOB) has offered the financing package to support a handful of PV installations that Sunseap is building in Singapore.The projects include a 9.5 MW array at the port of Jurong, which Sunseap claims will be the biggest such installation at a port in the world. The funds from UOB will also be used to support the development of a 2.4 MW project at a facility owned by Japanese electronics group Panasonic."The loan demonstrates UOB's confidence in the solar industry," said Lawrence Wu, director of Sunseap. "We are optimistic as to the prospects for renewable energy in Singapore and the region and believe ...

