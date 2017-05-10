Rossmoyne, Inc. Launches New Website and Full Expansion of its Seismic Retrofit Construction Division

The New Website is in Direct Response to Ordinance 183893, a Law that Mandates the Retrofitting of More than 15,000 Buildings in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / The founders of Rossmoyne, Inc., an industry leader and highly respected team of general contractors and emergency service providers in Southern California, are pleased to announce the launch of their new website and full expansion of their seismic retrofit construction division.

To learn more about Rossmoyne, Inc. and the services that they provide their valued clients, please check out http://rossmoyneseismicconstruction.thebluebook.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Los Angeles City Council has implemented a mandatory law called Ordinance 183893 that mandates retrofitting of over 15,000 thousand soft-story buildings and non-ductile concrete buildings in Los Angeles.

"Soft-Story and non-ductile concrete buildings are vulnerable to collapse during earthquakes," the spokesperson said, adding that retrofitting the buildings through the company's engineers seismic foundation will provide structural support and protect against catastrophic collapse.

The implementation of Ordinance 183893 and the mandatory retrofit programs inspired the founders of Rossmoyne, Inc. to create and launch their new website, along with expanding the company's seismic construction division.

"We provide the estimating service, structural engineering, obtaining of building permits, and implementation of the full-scale seismic retrofitting," the spokesperson said.

The team at Rossmoyne, Inc. is devoted to helping their clients with cost effective structural design and an earthquake retrofit that include the best seismic implementation and technology. In order to save their clients time and hassles, Rossmoyne, Inc. will gladly take on the often-overwhelming permit processing, as well as manage the retrofit project.

The fact that Rossmoyne, Inc. would launch a new website and expand its seismic construction division in direct response to a new law will not surprise the many clients who have worked with the company over the years. Since Rossmoyne, Inc. first opened, they have developed a well-deserved reputation for their contractors earthquake repairs, as well as always putting their clients' needs first.

About Rossmoyne, Inc.:

Rossmoyne, Inc. understands the needs of building and property owners, especially when disasters strike. Rossmoyne is certified for the EBB program, knowledgeable, and experienced with FEMA-approved retrofit techniques. As with any commercial, building repair or improvement project, Rossmoyne's team is ready and eager to assist their clients' building through the seismic retrofit process. Since 1979, Rossmoyne, Inc. has been dedicated to becoming an industry leader and is one of Southern California's most respected General Contractors and Emergency Service providers. For more information, please visit http://rossmoyneseismicconstruction.thebluebook.com.

