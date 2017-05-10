Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials Market to Grow 5.7% by 2021 - Driven by High Adoption in TVs & Gaming Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global OLED materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global OLED Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing penetration of IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the means to interact with the people, objects, and places over the technology. IoT needs an electronic platform that is persuasive, unobtrusive, and can be integrated. The core components used to achieve these are radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) devices in the IoT. The IoT industries need fast, solution-printed, low-cost electronics that are thin and unbreakable.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones. In 2016, around 70% of world's population owned a smartphone. In 2016, the smartphone market witnessed a shipment of 1.44 billion units when compared to 7% in 2015. The growth is mainly because of the availability of the low-cost smartphones that are paving the way for commerce in emerging markets. In the first quarter of 2016, Samsung shipped around 80 million smartphone devices, and Apple shipped around 50 million iPhones. Huawei's smartphone shipment rose by 62% in 2016. There is an increase in the penetration rate of OLEDs in major markets like China.

Key vendors



DuPont

Merck

Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display



Other prominent vendors



Doosan

The Dow Chemical Company

DUKSAN Hi-Metal

Hodagaya Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Konica Minolta

LG Chem



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by material



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



