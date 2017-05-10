sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.05.2017 | 15:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials Market to Grow 5.7% by 2021 - Driven by High Adoption in TVs & Gaming Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global OLED materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global OLED Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing penetration of IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the means to interact with the people, objects, and places over the technology. IoT needs an electronic platform that is persuasive, unobtrusive, and can be integrated. The core components used to achieve these are radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) devices in the IoT. The IoT industries need fast, solution-printed, low-cost electronics that are thin and unbreakable.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones. In 2016, around 70% of world's population owned a smartphone. In 2016, the smartphone market witnessed a shipment of 1.44 billion units when compared to 7% in 2015. The growth is mainly because of the availability of the low-cost smartphones that are paving the way for commerce in emerging markets. In the first quarter of 2016, Samsung shipped around 80 million smartphone devices, and Apple shipped around 50 million iPhones. Huawei's smartphone shipment rose by 62% in 2016. There is an increase in the penetration rate of OLEDs in major markets like China.

Key vendors

  • DuPont
  • Merck
  • Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Universal Display

Other prominent vendors

  • Doosan
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • DUKSAN Hi-Metal
  • Hodagaya Chemical
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Konica Minolta
  • LG Chem

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by material

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t4dths/global_organic

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire