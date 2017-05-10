India Digital Signage Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Components, Display Screens, Display Screen Technologies, Display Screen Size, Verticals, Applications and Competitive Landscape

MUMBAI, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bharat Book Bureau has announced the addition of the"India Digital Signage Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Components (Display Screens, Content Players and Software), Display Screens (Single Screen, Video Walls/Multi-Screens and Kiosks), Display Screen Technologies (LCD, LED, OLED and QLED), Display Screen Size (32-40", 42-50", 52-60", 62-70" and 72" & Above), Verticals (Government & Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Entertainment, Banks & Financial Institutions and Commercial Offices & Buildings), Applications (Indoor and Outdoor) and Regions (North, West, East and South) and Competitive Landscape"report to their offering.



(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/590935)



Digital signage systems make use of display screens, media players, content management systems, player software, mounting accessories, cables, and power supply to display dynamic or static visual content in an indoor or outdoor environment, for the purpose of information display, advertising, or promotion of products and services.

According to 6Wresearch, India digital signage market is projected to reach $874 million by 2022. Although, India's digital signage market is yet to develop on a larger scale, owing to low degree of awareness in semi-urban and rural parts of the country. Increasing public infrastructure development activities is leading to increasing penetration of digital signage systems across the country. Within digital signage systems market in India, display screens segment accounted for majority of the market share, followed by content player and software.

Amongst all verticals; retail, entertainment, government and transportation and hospitality verticals have captured majority of the revenue share in overall India's digital signage market. In-terms of regions, Western region captured the largest share of the market, followed by North, South and East. The key players in the market include Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Xtreme-Media, Nusyn Digital (Formerly Scala), Vyoma, LiveMedia, and others.

The report thoroughly covers India digital signage market by components, display screen types, display screen technologies, display screen size, content media players, software, verticals, applications, regions, and competitive landscape. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

To get a sample of the report visit:https://www.bharatbook.com/consumer-electronics-market-research-reports-492267/digital-signage-india.html

Key Highlights of the Report

- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market for the Period 2011-2015

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market until 2022

- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market, By Components for the Period 2011-2015

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market, By Components until 2022

- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market, By Technology for the Period 2011-2015

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market, By Technology until 2022

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market, By Regions until 2022

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market, By Verticals until 2022

- Market Size and Forecast of India Digital Signage Market, By Applications until 2022

- Market Drivers and Restraints

- Key Performance Indicators

- Market Trends and Opportunities

- Competitive Landscape (Players Volume Share and Benchmarking)

- Recommendations

For more details visit:https://www.bharatbook.com/consumer-electronics-market-research-reports-492267/digital-signage-india.html

About Bharat Book Bureau

Bharat Book Bureau established in 1989 is the leading market research information aggregator that provides market research reports, industry analysis, company profiles, business reports, country reports, newsletters and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe.

Press Contact:

Poonam

Phone: +91-22-27810772 / 73

E-mail:poonam@bharatbook.com



Website:http://www.bharatbook.com